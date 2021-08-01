Storj Tops 24 Hour Volume of $159.80 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Storj has a market cap of $317.96 million and approximately $159.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.00795395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00039721 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,640,627 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

