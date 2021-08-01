Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 52-Week High at $337.21

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337.21 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 81109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

Several research firms recently commented on KETL. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Get Strix Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £703.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.22.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.