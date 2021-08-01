StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $428,761.72 and $507.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,649,418,294 coins and its circulating supply is 17,236,223,940 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

