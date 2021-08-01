Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

