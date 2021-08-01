Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,342,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 412,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

