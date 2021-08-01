Summit Insights Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $90.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by Summit Insights from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

CVLT opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

