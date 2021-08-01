Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 12,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $251.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

