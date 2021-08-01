Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.42. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 116,678 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

