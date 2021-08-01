SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

