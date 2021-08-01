Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

TSE SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.44. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

