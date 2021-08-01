Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.
TSE SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.44. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.65.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.