Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Down 5.3%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. 1,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

