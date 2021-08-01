suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.20 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. suterusu has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $245,683.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.