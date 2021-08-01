SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,470. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

