Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

