Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

SWCH opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.