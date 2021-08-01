T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

