Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCMD opened at $48.98 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a PE ratio of -445.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.