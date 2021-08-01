Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

TLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

