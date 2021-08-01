Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lifted by Cormark to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

