Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NYSE TRGP opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

