Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

