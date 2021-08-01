Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.