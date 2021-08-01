Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.52. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

