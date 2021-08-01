Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.