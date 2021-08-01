Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.45. 2,272,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,321. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

