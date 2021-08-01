Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

SOXX stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $456.91. 773,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $285.96 and a 52 week high of $457.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

