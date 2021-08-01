Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IAT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,183. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13.

