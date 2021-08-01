Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

