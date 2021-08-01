Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,473 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,561. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

