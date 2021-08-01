Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,615 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marriott International by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

