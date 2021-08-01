Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.97.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,852,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

