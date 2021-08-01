Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 963,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $302.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.31. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

