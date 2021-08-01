Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Holdings Raised by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 118.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

TGP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

