Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

TDOC opened at $148.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.