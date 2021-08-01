Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.