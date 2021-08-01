Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $415.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.