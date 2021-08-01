Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.10. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 76,499 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

