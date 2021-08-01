Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

