Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

TEX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.92. 734,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,371. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

