TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of TRRVF stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.30.
About TerraVest Industries
