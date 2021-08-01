TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of TRRVF stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

