Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

