Tesla, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $687.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.49. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

