Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

