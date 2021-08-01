Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
