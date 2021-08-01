Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.