The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

The a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

