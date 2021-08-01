The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
The a2 Milk Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.