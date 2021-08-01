The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 536,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

