The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $226.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.