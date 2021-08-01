The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $710.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $973.52. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $687.10 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.