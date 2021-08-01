The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.560-$3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,922,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 63.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

