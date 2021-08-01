The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GGZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
