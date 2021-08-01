The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GGZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

